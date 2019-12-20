How The Legacy Of C-3PO And Chewbacca Impacted The Actors In The Making Of Rise Of Skywalker

They never tell you what is going to be your last shot. They keep the cards close to their chest because they don't want to create expectations, and suddenly you have to do another shot, and you get upset. So they always said, 'Just keep working until we say it's over. Have your speech.' But my head stayed on, my Chewbacca mask, and I gave a speech as Chewbacca to the wonderful crew of Pinewood Studios and all who were there. We've been doing this for five years, starting from Force Awakens, we've been working together, and to say goodbye... Who knows what will happen in the future, but to say goodbye for now was very emotional.