The Snyder Cut Movement Has A Crazy Plan To Raise Awareness (Yes, A Plane Is Involved)

What happens next? That has been the question for the better part of two years now. Initially, the debate was whether or not the Snyder Cut of Justice League actually existed. Now that it’s all been proven by Snyder that his cut is real, the fans want to know how (and when) it can and will be released. Theatrical presentation is preferred, though the dedicated DC and Snyder supporters understand that a DVD release or an eventual dump onto the streaming service HBOMax (in a play to drive up subscriptions for that channel) might be the better option for WB.