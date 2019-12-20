Subscribe To The Snyder Cut Movement Has A Crazy Plan To Raise Awareness (Yes, A Plane Is Involved) Updates
Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird. It’s a plane! It’s… well, yeah, it’s actually a plane, pulling a message of hope for the Snyder Cut movement over Southern California.
Around Noon PST on December 20, a plane carrying a banner that reads “Ann Sarnoff, Please Release the Snyder Cut” has been chartered to fly over the Burbank-based studios of Warner Bros. The message is aimed at current Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff, and it’s meant to raise awareness for the efforts of the group to get Zack Snyder’s version of the ill-fated Justice League movie released. Are you in the area? Do you see the plane? Please take a photograph and send it to us. We'll add your pic to this story.
By now, you likely know this story. Zack Snyder stepped away from Justice League before the film was released in November 2017. The theatrical cut, credited to replacement director Joss Whedon, was deemed a tragedy by die-hard fans who desperately wanted to see Snyder’s vision continued from Man of Steel to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and beyond.
Ever since that day, the Snyder Cut movement has launched countless campaigns to raise awareness for the existence of Zack Snyder’s cut of the movie, and their efforts have been backed at virtually every turn by Snyder, himself. Using his preferred social media tool, Vero, Snyder routinely shares images that confirm the existence of his cut of the film, even stating that it’s 214 minutes in run time (without credits). Each confirmation from Snyder is a vote of confidence for the movement, and it compels them to keep doing crazy stunts like renting an airplane to fly over Warner Bros. Studios in California with a plea to Ann Sarnoff to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.
As has been the case with the majority of the Snyder Cut campaigns, there’s a charitable aspect to today’s promotional flight. The leaders behind the Release the Snyder Cut family make sure that their work also benefits the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), a cause that is near and dear to the hearts of Zack and Deborah Snyder. And a member of the RTSC family told CinemaBlend exclusively that a donation in the amount of $1,355 will be made today to coincide with the flight.
What happens next? That has been the question for the better part of two years now. Initially, the debate was whether or not the Snyder Cut of Justice League actually existed. Now that it’s all been proven by Snyder that his cut is real, the fans want to know how (and when) it can and will be released. Theatrical presentation is preferred, though the dedicated DC and Snyder supporters understand that a DVD release or an eventual dump onto the streaming service HBOMax (in a play to drive up subscriptions for that channel) might be the better option for WB.
Either way, the ball is back in Ann Sarnoff’s court. And if she looks up in the sky at some point this afternoon, she’ll see a blatant reminder of that very fact.