The Next Two Mission: Impossible Movies Have Added A Joker Star

Christopher McQuarrie first teamed up with Tom Cruise back in 2012 for Jack Reacher before writing and directing 2015’s Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and 2018’s Fallout. Cruise has held the role of Ethan Hunt for almost 25 years, with J.J. Abrams and Brad Bird also previously helming movies in the action franchise. McQuarrie will now unquestionably have the highest stake in the franchise, with his contributions to four films (five if you count his uncredited Ghost Protocol rewrites).