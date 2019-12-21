Fans Noticed Avengers: Endgame And Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker Have Very Similar Endings

Hey, there are worse movies to emulate than the highest-grossing movie of all time. If only Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker also had Avengers: Endgame's box office and critical and fan acclaim. So far, The Rise of Skywalker is poised for a huge opening, and it will almost certainly top $1 billion worldwide in the end, even if it doesn't make as much as The Last Jedi or The Force Awakens. But it will not rival Endgame at the box office. If it somehow does? Remind me that I wrote that.