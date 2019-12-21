Where's Rose? Star Wars Fans 'Livid' About Kelly Marie Tran's Rise Of Skywalker Role

When the Star Wars franchise began, there were just a few characters to keep track of. But since the Skywalker Saga has continued to grow for the past 40 years, you could fill an encyclopedia full of characters from the film (and they do!) In 2017’s The Last Jedi, Rian Johnson introduced a fan favorite in Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose Tico. Yet, since the recent release of J.J. Abrams’ The Rise of Skywalker, fans are asking "Where’s Rose?"