6 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Theories That Ended Up Being True

Leia Trained As A Jedi

We’ve known that Leia has some Force sensitivity since The Empire Strikes Back when Luke called out to her on Bespin. In Return of the Jedi, Luke Skywalker tells his sister that the Force runs strong in his family before revealing their familial connection. It wasn’t until Star Wars: The Last Jedi though that we saw her really use some Force powers. Still, that didn’t necessarily mean she was a Jedi, but it did make fans speculate about the potential training she received. Many have long theorized that Leia was trained as a Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker finally proved that theory true.