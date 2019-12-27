Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker And The Last Jedi Actually Work Really Well Together

That was just one of the many questions that needed an answer after The Last Jedi, and not even the most complicated one. It's somewhat ironic that the same people who are jumping over J.J. Abrams for leaving out what Finn wanted to tell Rey, seem to have defended Rian Johnson when he explained Leia's force flight through space. Guys, there's a ton of unexplained stuff throughout Star Wars that has been explained after the fact in various other media or interviews, that's nothing new.