Babu Frik Is An All-Time Great Star Wars Character, But There’s A Problem

That helps Babu Frik stand out. He’s odd. He’s original. He’s adorable. He’s very strange, but he sticks out and stands apart from the rest, which largely feels recycled. He’s almost a throwback to the types of creatures that showed up on the regular in movies like Star Wars: A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. His roost may be in Salacious B. Crumb, the pet that was found in Jabba the Hutt’s palace. But he’s also feel right at home amongst the Jawas, the Ewoks and the Gamorreans, who used to thrill us when they showed up on screen in the latest adventure cooked up by disciples of George Lucas.