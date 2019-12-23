Star Wars Has More Unused Carrie Fisher Footage We Might See In Deleted Scenes

Carrie Fisher was able to wrap production on both The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi before her surprising death in 2016. And when it was announced that she'd still appear in The Rise of Skywalker, J.J. Abrams revealed there was enough unused footage of to craft the character's final outing. But it turns out there is even more of Leia that might pop up through deleted scenes. As The Rise of Skywalker writer Chris Terrio recently explained,