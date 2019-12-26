Star Wars Clone Wars Director Responds To That Surprise Easter Egg In The Rise Of Skywalker

We'll see Ashoka Tano again very soon, as we're getting one final season of The Clone Wars on Disney+ next year, but that will only fill in a gap in her story. It's unlikely to give us any idea where the character is ultimately headed. Having said that, considering just how popular Ashoka seems to be, it's unlikely this will be the last we hear of her. Perhaps, this little tease is a hint of something yet to come for the character.