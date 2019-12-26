Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Falls Short Of A Christmas Day Box Office Record But Still Crushes

Whether you've already visited your local multiplex to check out Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker or not, you will likely already know that people have had a lot of things to say about the movie, and several of those things have been less than kind. Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which graced December with its own debut in 2017, left a lot of be desired for many fans, so not only was anticipation for The Rise of Skywalker even higher than it would have been already, it was largely seen as the only hope (See what I did there?) for the franchise to end on a high note.