Robert Pattinson Has A Porn Plan If The Batman Doesn't Work Out

It would probably be fair to say that most people who go into artistic fields of work like acting either go in with low expectations for the wild heights of success that we can see, or at least have a backup plan. Sure, no one ever wants the thing they love so much that it's the only enjoyable way to make money not go well for them, but it's been known to happen with many actors, so, when it comes time to consider other career options, it's good to be ready. Well, Robert Pattinson has such a plan, and it involves porn.
Alright, before everyone gets way too excited about his potential failure as Batman to continue reading, it should be noted that staring in films of a completely adult nature is actually probably at the very bottom of a long list of possibilities for Robert Pattinson. As noted, he's currently rehearsing for his part as the new Dark Knight in Matt Reeves' The Batman. And, while it could all go porn-star-future wrong for Pattinson afterward, he did, at least, feel very good about the potential of the film to say yes to it.
As Robert Pattinson explained to The Guardian, he understands the pressure associated with taking on a role that has so many expectations and preconceptions behind it, even though he left big studio, mega-blockbuster movie characters that already had millions of fans behind once he wrapped The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2 in 2012. He knows how many people want certain things from their Batman (and certain things from their Bruce Wayne) and he's going to try to give us what we want.
It's certainly a good start that Robert Pattinson felt connected to the story behind The Batman, but what if he does fail miserably at giving people the Batman they feel they want and need to see on the big screen? Whatever shall R-Patz do to make ends meet? Not to worry, friends, he's got an answer for you, accompanied by a big giggle:
Well, alrighty, Mr. Pattinson! Clearly he was having a bit of fun, but for someone who's spent the better part of a decade now doing well-received indie movies, I do think he might have a solid future in the world of "art house porn," don't you? I can see it now...What? Oh, I'm back. Sorry, I got distracted.
It will be awhile yet before we get to feast our eyes on the wonder that will be Robert Pattinson as Batman, but stay tuned to CinemaBlend for updates on all the villains and allies we can expect to see when The Batman hits theaters on June 25, 2021. In the meantime, you can check out our 2020 movie release schedule!