Sorry, It Looks Like Back To The Future 4 Isn’t Happening

Great Scott! There sure have been a ton of reboots, sequels and spinoffs just in the last year! And across just about every genre, too. In 2019, Disney remade a handful of their animated classics for live action, the horror genre had fresh takes on Child’s Play, Pet Sematary and Black Christmas. Toy Story and Men in Black came back. Could ‘80s classic Back to the Future follow the trend as well? Here’s what the Doc Brown himself, Christopher Lloyd, says: