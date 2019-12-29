Subscribe To Why Taylor Swift Was Cast In Cats But Rejected From Tom Hooper's Les Misérables Updates
Taylor Swift’s cinematic debut probably didn’t go the way she expected. Though she has received some praise for her performance as Bombalurina, Cats has been an unmitigated disaster. And it turns out that the pop icon could have had a much different entry onto the silver screen, except Tom Hooper rejected her from Les Misérables.
In a conversation with Vulture, Cats’ director revealed that Taylor Swift was nearly cast in his 2012 adaptation of Les Misérables -- a film that was much better received, both by critics and at the box office. He also explained why she didn’t make the cut -- and how that rejection ultimately led to her role in Cats:
As femme fatale Bombalurina, Taylor Swift sings “Macavity: The Mystery Cat,” a song that belongs to two characters in the stage production. Tom Hooper told Vulture that once the singer was on board, he wanted to make sure she got her moment to shine:
Despite the universal flogging that Cats has received since it was released, Taylor Swift doesn’t seem to have any regrets about her first foray onto the big screen. She’s said that she loves how weird the movie is, and that she’s grateful for the opportunity.
