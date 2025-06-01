Taylor Swift Showed Up At A Restaurant, And One Fan’s Face Was Absolutely Priceless

Taylor Swift has been lying low these past few months in Kansas City with her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. However, it was probably a given that she would return to her favorite NYC stomping grounds sooner or later. Well, that moment came Thursday night when she showed up to Via Carota in the West Village, dressed in Louboutins and a gorgeous Dôen Benoit dress, and it would seem that one fan was shook when spotting her.

More recently, the “Fortnight” singer and her beau have been keeping a low profile in Florida the past couple weeks, enjoying the NFL offseason. Taylor Swift’s return to the Big Apple was documented on X by various accounts. However, one fan sitting at an outside table had a perfect shot of Swift walking in, and her friend’s expression is absolutely priceless:

📽️| This girl's reaction represents the entire fandom right now pic.twitter.com/vwZNMu46yMMay 30, 2025

As a Swiftie myself, I’ve thought about how I would act if I ever saw the Grammy winner in public. I'd like to think I’d be cool and collected but, the truth is, this girl is all of us. I don’t think it will ever happen to me so, if it did, my jaw would also be on the floor.

TMZ reported that the pop star was joined by her brother, Austin Swift, who showed up with Materialist star Dakota Johnson and her own brother. Then, only two nights later, the “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress was spotted while out to dinner with longtime bestie Selena Gomez in NYC.

This spurt of public appearances coincide with big news for Taylor Swift. She announced on Friday that she was able to buy back all her masters (including music videos, tour videos, and unreleased tracks), thanks to the money she made from her record breaking Eras Tour. Whether these dinners were for sure a celebration of finally owning her entire life’s work is unclear. However, I personally think a few sweet outings would be a great way to celebrate such an occasion.

Of course, Friday night was reserved for Swift's closest collaborator, Jack Antonoff. The two drank wine and blasted Reputation guilt-free, recreating their viral “Getaway Car” moment. This might be the closest we get to Reputation (Taylor's Version) anytime soon.

As for Taylor Swift's upcoming projects, the “Love Story” singer did admit she has re-recorded all of her Debut album already, and hinted at possibly releasing Reputation vault tracks in the future. Fans online have also analyzed the letter line by line, and the internet is abuzz with clues regarding a whole new album.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I’d be lying if I said I didn’t buy into that rumor, especially now that she’s back in New York and turning fans' heads while out and about with her usual pals. This feels like an official end to the singer's post-Eras Tour hiatus, and I can smell a new era coming. It’s been a full year since she released The Tortured Poets Department, and fans know she doesn’t sit idle for long. Personally, I'd like to think that the red smirk in that X video indicates she's hiding some secrets, but when doesn’t Taylor Allison Swift have something planned? Whatever it ends up being, my reaction is going to be just as stunned as that girl’s at Via Carota.