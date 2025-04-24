While Taylor Swift Reportedly 'Does Not Want To Be Involved' In Blake Lively's Case, A Legal Expert Explained Why She's 'Right In The Middle' Of It

It would appear that Taylor Swift is about to be even more involved with the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni . That's because it's been reported that both Swift and Hugh Jackman will be subpoenaed. However, a source alleged that the pop star wants nothing to do with this case. According to a legal expert, though, there are reasons why she could be “right in the middle” of this situation surrounding the leads of It Ends With Us.

A Source Claimed That Taylor Swift ‘Does Not Want To Be Involved’ In The It Ends With Us Legal Battle

As I mentioned, Taylor Swift is reportedly being subpoenaed in the Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni case, per ET . However, according to a source who spoke to the outlet, the pop star allegedly does not want to be involved in this. They said:

Taylor does not want to be involved in Blake’s legal battle. She and Travis have been lying low, traveling and enjoying some time off and quiet time together.

It’s been reported on many occasions that Swift and Kelce are keeping things lowkey now that the Eras Tour is over and the NFL is in the off-season. Overall, they’ve stayed out of the public eye for months. Now, this source is claiming the “Fortnight” singer wants to keep it that way, especially when it comes to staying out of the contentious legal issues her friend Blake Lively is currently dealing with.

However, according to a legal expert, Swift will likely end up in the middle of the battle over It Ends With Us.

A Legal Expert Explained Why Taylor Swift Could Be ‘Right In The Middle Of This Case’

Tre Lovell, a legal expert who spoke to ET, explained why Taylor Swift will likely be very involved in the Lively vs. Baldoni legal issues, saying:

Taylor Swift was specifically named as one of Lively’s dragons, supposedly to get some leverage in terms of Ryan’s script, as well as the fact that did she hold up licensing her song?

Lovell is referencing Baldoni’s lawsuit, which seemingly named Taylor Swift . In the suit, the It Ends With Us director and his team were making the argument that Lively tried to take control of the movie. It specifically cited a meeting he had with the actress at her home about the script and the now-infamous rooftop scene. Ryan Reynolds and “another megacelebrity friend” were also there.

In a text Baldoni sent after the meeting, he named “Ryan and Taylor” while saying their being at this meeting wouldn’t have impacted his feelings toward Lively’s version of the rooftop scene. In the same lawsuit , one of Lively’s texts about this meeting referred to her husband and seemingly Swift as her “dragons,” as Lovell noted.

Along with that, the legal expert cited the use of “My Tears Ricochet” in the movie, plus there have been reports about the role Swift played in helping cast young Lily. So, she was involved in the making of It Ends With Us. Therefore, according to Lovell:

That puts Taylor Swift right in the middle of this case in terms of what she may know.

So, it would seem that the Eras Tour frontwoman could play a significant role in the legal proceedings between Lively and Baldoni.