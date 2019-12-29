Greta Gerwig's Little Women Just Beat All Box Office Expectations For A Big Win

Not Much Direct Competition

Nobody else was aiming for Little Women's audience this holiday week. Star Wars is still the big movie for everyone, with Jumanji: The Next Level right behind it. Like the Downton Abbey movie, another "surprise" win, Little Women found a demographic niche on the box office chart. There it is at #3, ahead of Frozen II and animated newcomer Spies in Disguise. Spies in Disguise could've easily scooped up the family audience but instead that got split around several movies and Little Women was able to zero in on a specific audience. Kind of like Uncut Gems in that indie film respect, although reactions to Adam Sandler's movie have been more polarizing.