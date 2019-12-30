Monty Python’s Neil Innes Has Died At 75

Innes had started out in the world of music, with bands like The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band, but eventually made a reputation that saw him named as “The Seventh Python,” as he was only one of two people outside of the six core members of Monty Python’s Flying Circus to ever be credited with writing on the show. Innes even performed in some of the group’s live shows, and wrote both songs and sketches for their hit BBC show.