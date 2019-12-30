Apparently, Kevin Hart And Dwayne Johnson Regularly Spend Time On Jumanji Sets Doing Bad Scottish Accents Written By Mike Reyes

Copy to clipboard If you had to ask the cast of Jumanji: The Next Level whether they thought Dwayne Johnson or Kevin Hart was their favorite co-star, you’d probably get the very diplomatic answer that neither of them are a favorite, simply because they’re both so fantastic. That’s partially what happened when Karen Gillan was asked which actor she herself preferred, although it was for a different reason. And that reason is the following: Neither of them because they torment me relentlessly. It’s unbelievable. I should have just [hit them with the nunchucks]. No, they do that a lot and they try to impersonate my Scottish accent very badly. It’s a travesty to listen to. I mean they sound like someone doing a bad impression of Dick van Dyke in Mary Poppins. Just mull over that for a second. So on top of trying to learn how to handle nunchucks without hitting herself in the face, as most of us handling them for the first time would do, as well as learning martial arts to bring the ass-kicking style of Jumanji: The Next Level’s Ruby Roundhouse to life, Karen Gillan had to endure these two blockbuster stars mocking the accent of her homeland. This was part of the conversation that Gillan had on Jimmy Kimmel Live, as part of promoting the epic overperforming hit that’s given legacyquels a pretty impressive rep when all is said and done. So who would Karen Gillan say is her favorite Jumanji: The Next Level costar? While I can’t confirm this as being spoken by the woman herself, I’d say Jack Black would be a pretty hot contender for those honors. Think about it. The man had her on his gaming channel to play Crash Bandicoot, and talk about a variety of subjects. Plus, Gillan busted out her Britney Spears impression skills out for the occasion. You don’t just do that for anyone, especially when her take on Spears’ voice was way closer to the mark than her memory of Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart’s fake Scottish brogues. Not to mention, as she was paired with Black and Awkwafina during the press tour for Jumanji: The Next Level, that could serve as further evidence towards this very claim. Naturally, the story that Karen Gillan told during her late night performance is a good natured one, as the crew behind Jumanji: The Next Level’s insane brand of adventure comedy just wouldn’t work if there was any real grudges at work. But even with all the goodwill in the world, it’s easy to picture Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart clowning around with fake accents, and Karen Gillan having just a little bit of a twitch in her eye. If that’s not a gag just waiting to happen in a potential fourth Jumanji movie, then frankly I don’t know what is. If you’re curious as to how Jumanji: The Next Level lives up to its name, you can check it out as it’s now in theaters.

