First A Quiet Place Part II Trailer Is Here And It Takes Us Back To The Beginning

Interestingly, the first thing we see at the start of the A Quiet Place II trailer is a look at the past. Emily Blunt is in a vehicle with her children and chaos is ensuing. There are people running and cars banging into one another. She and the kids have no idea what's going on until they see one of the extraterrestrial creatures we've come to know from A Quiet Place. The fact there are so many people around should have indicated this is the past given what we know from A Quiet Place; however, it's also mentioned they see husband Lee during this exchange.