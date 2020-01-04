Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’s Dominic Monaghan Hopes The Movie Gets A Director’s Cut

I suspect that just like with The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, there will be various deleted scenes made available on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but you’ll have to watch those separately as opposed to them being added back into the movie itself. Ideally one or several of those scenes will include Dominic Monaghan’s Beaumont Kin since he didn’t have much screen time in the final product, and it’d be nice to see how could have contributed more to the story.