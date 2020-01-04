Stepson Of Real Life Irishman Character Pens Scathing Letter About The Movie’s Inaccuracies

These movies depart in significant ways from Chuckie’s life, but none was as painful for him to watch as The Irishman. Chuckie has grown resigned to the lies about his life over the years. ‘Mr. Hoffa always taught me, you can’t change what they print,’ he told me. ‘Put it on the side and keep going forward.” This is easier said than done, he also acknowledged. ‘It hurts, a lot, because you’re in the ring and getting the snot kicked out of you and you cannot fight back.’