Watch Avengers: Endgame's Morgan Stark Actress Sledding On Cap's Shield, As Tony Predicted

Tony Stark sure knows his girl! About 45 minutes into Avengers: Endgame, Tony (Robert Downey Jr.) returns Captain America's shield to Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) in part, jokingly, to keep it away from his daughter Morgan using it as a sled.
Welp, Morgan Stark found it anyway, as fans noted by sharing posts from young Avengers: Endgame actress Lexi Rabe:
Yes! Lexi Rabe played Morgan Stark opposite Robert Downey Jr. and she shared the cutest posts showing off her sledding skills, including this Instagram video:
Lexi Rabe also showed photos just posing with the sled, and also meeting "Uncle Cap" himself, Chris Evans. Don't miss the cute caption saying, "Sorry Dad, I am never giving this back."
The guy who is really going to be confused is Sam Wilson. The Falcon is supposedly the keeper of Captain America's shield, after that hand-off at the end of Avengers: Endgame. It would be funny if Anthony Mackie made a joke about it, but at this point young Lexi is the one having the big laugh.
Avengers: Endgame came out in April and became the highest-grossing movie of all time. Now it's winter 2020 and there's enough snow on the ground for sledding on Cap's shield. (Can you imagine how fast you could sled on that thing?)
Lexi Rabe has definitely been honoring her Avengers: Endgame parents, even if maybe Tony didn't want her to sled on that shield her Grandpa Howard made for Uncle Steve. Rabe previously thrilled fans by sharing the perfect Halloween costume -- dressed as her "Marvel Mom" Gwyneth Paltrow in Pepper Pott’s Rescue armor. Rabe's most well-known scene was surely that "I love you 3000" exchange with Robert Downey Jr., and that script note was RDJ's own addition.
While her recent Stark posts have melted fan heats, Lexi Rabe hasn't found being in the public eye a smooth ride. Her mother spoke out last year, saying the 7-year-old was being bullied by fans. Hopefully that is no longer the case. If anything can bring fans together it's love for Tony Stark/Robert Downey Jr. and that should include both lady loves in Tony's life.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe certainly has a lot more sledding our way in 2020, so keep up on it with our handy MCU guide.