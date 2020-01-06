Surprise, A Knives Out Sequel Is Already In The Works With Daniel Craig

Of course, Knives Out, while having all the elements of a classic mystery, also played with the formula in a number of ways. While Daniel Craig's detective was the one investigating the mystery, he wasn't actually the main character of the movie. The story is told from the perspective of one of the suspects, played by Ana de Armas. It will be interesting to see if a Knives Out sequel switches this to be a more traditional plot that focuses on the detective, or if we could see something entirely new from the mind of Rian Johnson.