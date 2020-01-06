Adam Sandler's Uncut Gems Character Made A Sports Mistake And The Internet Is Having A Field Day

The moment comes early in the film. Adam Sandler's character, has allowed Boston Celtics' player Kevin Garnett to borrow his recently acquired black opal, and has put money down on the game. He's going back and forth between dealing with his family and trying to watch the game on television, and one point, he asks his wife, played by Idina Menzel, to change the channel from what she's watching to ESPN so he can check on the game. There's one problem, the game is very clearly on TNT.