NBA Commentator Kevin Harlan Had A Hilarious Anchorman Moment When Two Ads Were Mixed Together During A Game

He may not get as much attention these days as the Inside The NBA crew or pundits like Stephen A. Smith, but Kevin Harlan is still one of the best sports commentators in the game. That said, even the best can make mistakes. In a classic move reminiscent of the film Anchorman, Harlan made the mistake of reading an ad live without checking it over. As a result, he made a hilarious blunder.

The NBA is headed into the postseason as the 2025 TV schedule rolls on, and Harlan's flub might be a sign that it has been a long season. Listen to the break below, in which the commentator reads an ad for CarMax that inexplicably had chicken tenders worked into it somehow. @HoopyHoops of X captured the moment, and you can see it below:

I would love to know what happened there, though I have a theory. Wing Stop does a lot of advertising for the NBA, to the point that even Giannis Antetokounmpo snaps photos for free wings mid-game, and I think it was mixed into this ad. In any case, if CarMax isn't including free chicken tenders with cars, Kevin Harlan just sold me on their next big promotion.

More On the NBA (Image credit: Meta Quest) I Watched An NBA Game With My Meta Quest 3, And There Are 3 Things I Loved And 1 I Didn't

It's a rare slip-up for Harlan, who famously made headlines years ago calling two NFL games at the same time. At the same time, this is an instance in which he mimicked Anchorman in reading directly what was on the screen rather than looking it over before doing so. That famously got Ron Burgundy fired after he told San Diego residents to "fuck themselves," but I don't think the sports commentator has to worry about losing his job as much as the person responsible for the ad copy.

Fortunately, it seems saying something bizarre in commentary in 2025 is a win for networks anyway. They result in viral moments, similar to any time Charles Barkley mentions the women of San Antonio. Receiving attention of the internet, provided it's more funny than offensive, can often be a good thing for someone on a commentary team.

With the NBA season ending and the playoffs beginning, there are going to be some shakeups that fans can expect next season. The biggest from a commentary standpoint will be the Inside The NBA team moving to ESPN. As a fan who is always griping about not having enough games to watch during the week, I would love to hear the NBA is allowing more games with a Max subscription or on some other streamer. Maybe if they get more deals from sponsors from a chicken and car campaign, we'll see it happen!

Continue to watch the NBA season as CinemaBlend highlights the wild stuff happening across the league and in TV and movies. I'm splitting my time between great basketball and great television, and absolutely loving every minute of it!