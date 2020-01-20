The 10 Most Exciting New Movies Coming To Theaters In February 2020

The Lodge - February 7, 2020

As the weather gets colder, what better time is there to get bundled up and watch a chilling new horror movie? Some folks might beg to differ, but if you like your winter season filled with a few seasonal freights, you'll want to keep your eye out for The Lodge, the newest film from directors Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, best known for their haunting 2014 film, Goodnight Mommy. The film premiered at Sundance last year, and it has since been making an impression on the festival circuits. But it'll finally be playing in theaters nationwide on February 7th, 2020, courtesy of Neon. If reviews for this newest horror movie can be trusted, we're in for a creepy, chilling good time. If it is anything like Goodnight Mommy, we won't soon forget it.