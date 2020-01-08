First Brahms: The Boy II Trailer Puts Katie Holmes Against A Terrifying Doll

The new year has just begun and while audiences will have to wait a bit before we get to all the big blockbusters, the beginning of the year is home to plenty of new movies for fans of the horror genre. Among them is Brahms: The Boy II, the sequel the 2016 horror film The Boy from director William Brent Bell. We now have our first look at the film as the official Brahms: The Boy II trailer puts actress Katie Holmes up against a terrifying doll. Take a look: