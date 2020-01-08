Shrug? 'Ben Solo Challenge' Goes Viral As Star Wars Fans Honor Han Solo And Son's Matching Moves

There are so many great versions on the web -- and since a lot of people don't have their own lightsabers, I saw a lot of creativity. One girl used a baguette as lightsaber, one guy used Thor's hammer Mjölnir, there were people using their Star Wars posters, etc. I appreciate The Last Jedi-style effort this shirtless guy put into his entire look, with a flyswatter as his lightsaber: