Like A Boss Has Some Rough Reviews, See What Critics Are Saying

Like A Boss centers on our leads, Rose Byrne and Tiffany Haddish, as tight-knit besties since middle school who have found past success with their makeup business. When they find out they are under a massive pile of debt, they turn to beauty mogul Claire Luna, who has more nefarious plans for their company. Per these reviews, it sounds like the idea doesn’t go very far. Check out the comments from the review of AV Club’s Katie Rife: