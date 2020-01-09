Subscribe To Like A Boss Has Some Rough Reviews, See What Critics Are Saying Updates
In recent years, the female-led buddy comedy has produced some hilarious results, and Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne are no stranger to these kinds of comedies. Haddish’s breakout role was in 2017’s Girls Trip, alongside Regina Hall, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith. Byrne was part of the stunning Bridesmaids ensemble as the “perfect” one of the bunch Kristen Wiig’s character loved to hate. But what happens when you put these two talents together for Like A Boss?
Ahead of the release of the comedy this weekend, reviews for Like A Boss have been published, and it’s not looking good. The movie debuted at a 26% on Rotten Tomatoes and it’s time to break down some of critics thoughts. Starting off is CinemaBlend’s own Mike Reyes, who gave the film a 1 out of 5 stars in his review. Check out what he said about it:
Oooh, harsh! Mike Reyes felt the movie was too long despite its 83-minute runtime due to its lazy writing (“some of the laziest I’ve seen in years”) and wouldn’t even wish it on sending your frenemies to it. The Los Angeles Times’ Katie Walsh had a similar sentiment in her review on Like A Boss, with these words about the upcoming comedy:
Like A Boss centers on our leads, Rose Byrne and Tiffany Haddish, as tight-knit besties since middle school who have found past success with their makeup business. When they find out they are under a massive pile of debt, they turn to beauty mogul Claire Luna, who has more nefarious plans for their company. Per these reviews, it sounds like the idea doesn’t go very far. Check out the comments from the review of AV Club’s Katie Rife:
The R-rated comedy certainly goes there, but for many early viewers, it just didn’t work, especially when it came to the apparently outrageous conclusion. But not everyone hated it. The Hollywood Reporter’s John DeFore said this about Like A Boss:
Unlike some of the other reviews, DeFore felt the pair’s chemistry worked and the movie was pretty funny until they have a falling out in the third act. He said the movie “only crackles” when Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne are “feeding off each other’s energy.” The most positive review comes from Lisa Kennedy from Variety, who had this to say:
Even if the pair are funny together, it’s not enough to impress Rolling Stone’s Peter Travers. In his words:
Like A Boss comes out tomorrow, January 10, alongside Kristen Stewart’s horror-thriller Underwater and true story Just Mercy starring Jamie Foxx, Michael B. Jordan and Brie Larson. Check out our 10 most anticipated comedies of 2020, and plan your trips to the theater this year with our 2020 release schedule.