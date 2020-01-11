Why The Incredibles 2 Director Wasn’t Worried About Superhero Fatigue

Have you heard? Superhero movies have taken over Hollywood. Last year, any given movie theaters went just about all year with movie showings based on or inspired by a comic book. It was an interesting spot for director Brad Bird to be in when he set out to make the much-asked-for Incredibles 2, which came out in 2018. When Pixar released the original Incredibles in 2004, the only other crime-fighter in tights to make the top ten highest grosses that year was Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker for Spider-Man 2.