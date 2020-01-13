That Time Harrison Ford And Mark Hamill Supposedly Kissed On The Set Of Empire Strikes Back

Leave a Comment
The internet is an amazing place where anybody who loves a movie can talk about that film with other like-minded fans. And no matter how specific your interest, you can be sure there are others that share it. One of the more popular topics of conversation, especially among genre films, is the pairing off of fictional characters. It's a safe bet that such things would have been just as popular if the internet had existed in the early 1980s. If it had, a recently unearthed Mark Hamill interview would have sent the internet swooning with the idea of a romance between Han Solo and Luke Skywalker.
The quote in question comes from an interview Mark Hamill gave Starlog back in 1980 in which he revealed that during one memorable take during Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, of the scene where Han Solo comes to check on Luke after rescuing him from a frozen fate on Hoth, rather than telling Skywalker that the kid owed him, Harrison Ford apparently gave Mark Hamill a kiss. As one might guess, the internet is going more than a little crazy, though Hamill is playing coy as to whether or not it happened.
Whether Harrison Ford literally kissed Mark Hamill, or just acted like he was going to, isn't clear. In the next quote, Hamill refers to Han Solo giving Luke "a little kissy face" which implies he might have just feigned the kiss. Either way, the moment was apparently hilarious on the set of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and had the crew in stitches.
In an era where the word "Reylo" might as well get a slot in the Oxford English Dictionary, and the status of Finn and Poe Dameron is the thing of intense debate, it's no wonder that people are losing it over this revelation, as well as creating their own fan art of the moment, which Hamill included in his vague response to the statement.
So apparently Skysolo is a thing I didn't know existed, though it's far from shocking that it does. Why only focus on building relationships for fictional characters in modern movies when you can go back in time and do the same thing?
While Mark Hamill is playing coy here, it seems pretty likely that something really did happen on the set of The Empire Strikes Back. While there may not have been an actual kiss, it seems like an odd joke for Mark Hamill to invent. He uses the moment as a way to describe how funny Harrison Ford is as a person, a side of him that Hamill says most don't see, so it seems strange to push such an idea if it wasn't actually true.
And so now the 'shippers have a new relationship to play with. And now we know what, or who, Luke Skywalker was thinking about the entire time he sat alone on that planet.