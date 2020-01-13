That Time Harrison Ford And Mark Hamill Supposedly Kissed On The Set Of Empire Strikes Back

The internet is an amazing place where anybody who loves a movie can talk about that film with other like-minded fans. And no matter how specific your interest, you can be sure there are others that share it. One of the more popular topics of conversation, especially among genre films, is the pairing off of fictional characters. It's a safe bet that such things would have been just as popular if the internet had existed in the early 1980s. If it had, a recently unearthed Mark Hamill interview would have sent the internet swooning with the idea of a romance between Han Solo and Luke Skywalker.