Zoe Kravitz Breaks Silence On Catwoman Role For The Batman

In Matt Reeves’ eagerly-anticipated film The Batman, the Dark Knight will face off with not one, but three iconic villains from his rogues gallery, including The Riddler, The Penguin and Catwoman, the latter of whom is played by actress Zoë Kravitz. Like her fellow castmates, Zoë Kravitz has largely kept quiet and hasn’t said much about the film or her role in it since being cast. But Zoë Kravitz has now broken her silence on The Batman and the process of becoming Catwoman, saying:
I’ve been training a ton, which is great and hard. It’s very physical. I come home limping every day.
Zoë Kravitz discusses her role in The Batman on an upcoming episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and based on the actress’s comments to the talk show host, she is in full preparation mode for The Batman. That makes sense given that production is seemingly already getting underway and Zoë Kravitz told Ellen that she is getting ready to fly to London to begin filming.
Zoë Kravitz’s preparation isn’t just memorizing her lines either; the actress is also in training to play the dazzling and dangerous Selina Kyle. It’s unclear as of yet what exactly that training entails, for example we know that Batman actor Robert Pattinson has been doing jiu-jitsu, but Zoë Kravitz is definitely training and been doing a lot of it.
One imagines that it’s probably a combination of simply getting in shape for the physical demands of the role itself, as well as whatever sort of fight training she will need to show that kitty has claws. Regardless, Zoë Kravitz is doing some kind of physical training to get ready to play Catwoman and although she seems to enjoy it, the training has not been easy for her.
Nobody ever said that fitting into a tight leather suit and cat ears and beating up Batman would be easy and the new Catwoman apparently comes home limping everyday after her training sessions. Thankfully, cats have nine lives and Zoë Kravitz seems more than up to the task.
The Batman will definitely be Zoë Kravitz’s biggest role yet, but it is not her first rodeo in the action genre or even in the world of superheroes. Zoë Kravitz has previously starred in X-Men: First Class and the Divergent series, as well as the modern pillar of the action genre Mad Max: Fury Road, in which she played one of Immortan Joe’s wives, Toast the Knowing.
The actress also told Ellen that she is both excited and nervous for the role in The Batman and that she has already had multiple fittings for the Catwoman costume. Although because secrecy remains tight and information is coming at a slow drip, Zoë Kravitz did not reveal any details about what her Catwoman costume looks like or what we can expect from her character or the film as a whole.
We can guess that Zoë Kravitz’s Selina Kyle will probably haves a short haircut in the film given that the actress recently cut her hair and now sports a pixie cut. Although it is possible that she could be wearing a wig I suppose. With The Batman now filming, hopefully we’ll begin to get more details about the movie soon.
The Batman opens in theaters on June 25, 2021. Check out our 2020 Release Schedule to see what movies you can look forward to this year.