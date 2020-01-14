The Hair Love Team Reacting To Their Oscar Nomination Is Delightful

There’s an old saying that everyone competing for an Oscar is familiar with: “It’s an honor just to be nominated.” Sometimes that’s a backhanded comment on how one particular night didn’t break the way that an honoree wished it would. However, when it comes to the team behind the animated short Hair Love, you can see that expression come to live with lovely results. Watch as writer/co-director Matthew A. Cherry and his crew learn of their honor in real time: