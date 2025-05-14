Zendaya's Stylist Law Roach Reveals The Sweet Way She Reacted To Matching With Anna Sawai At The Met Gala

In the world of celebrity fashion, two people wearing the same thing on a red carpet can be viewed as a faux pas. So, when Zendaya and Anna Sawai showed up to the 2025 Met Gala in very similar white suits and wide-brimmed white hats, people thought they’d be mad, and it was assumed that the Dune star’s stylist wasn’t pleased with the situation. However, now Law Roach has cleared the air about the situation, and revealed the sweet way Zendaya reacted to Anna Sawai’s first Met appearance.

During the Met Gala carpet, Zendaya showed up in a white Louis Vuitton suit that was inspired by Diana Ross (whom she fangirled over at the event) and Bianca Jagger. Meanwhile, Anna Sawai walked the carpet in a white Dior suit. Originally, Roach’s reaction made people think he was mortified by this matching moment.

However, while chatting with ET, he clarified that all was good, and the Challengers star actually sent the Shōgun actress flowers after the event:

I think people thought there was some type of disappointment on our end. You know, her stylist Karla Welch and I are very friendly. We’ve known each other for years, and Karla and I talked. You know, Zendaya sent Anna flowers, ‘cause it was her first Met.

First of all, this is so sweet! I love that she sent Sawai flowers after all was said and done. While Zendaya is a Met Gala veteran, and even co-chaired the event in two stunning looks last year, this was Sawai’s first time. So, it's lovely to hear that she reached out to show her love and support for her fellow actress and fashionista.

Plus, they both looked fabulous in those impeccably tailored white suits that fit the theme of this year’s Met Gala, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," perfectly. To that point, Zendaya’s stylist and friend explained that there was no “disappointment” over the similar suits, and the actresses were honoring different people with their looks anyway:

But yeah, it wasn’t any disappointment. It was two people paying homage to two different people. You know, Yoko being Anna’s inspiration, and Diana and Bianca being ours. It just happened, and they both looked great, and they’re both beautiful women.

Overall, the stylist made it very clear that there was no bad blood between him and Sawai’s stylist or the two actresses. This did come after footage of him seeing the other white suit went viral, where he said, "I'm so glad we came early," seeing as the Euphoria actress did walk the carpet before the Monarch: Legacy of Monsters actress. However, while people took that to be a negative reaction, he clarified that he was not angry about what happened.

He also noted that he hates seeing the internet try and “pin” people against one another, explaining:

I mean I hate the way that people try to pin women or stylists [against each other]. It was just all great. They both looked great.

So, there you have it. This is all just water under the bridge, and there's no drama.

In the end, as I mentioned, there was no anger, regret or resentment over the two Emmy winners wearing similar suits. They simply both rocked two fantastic white garments that happened to look the same. And in the aftermath, they’ve supported one another while celebrating their involvement in one of fashion’s biggest nights.