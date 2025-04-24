Josh Allen Snuck Into The Mexico Premiere Of Hailee Steinfeld's Sinners, Then Sweetly Supported Her Movie During A Bills Press Conference

News
By published

Such a loving fiancé Hailee Steinfeld has!

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld in a side-by-side photo.
(Image credit: NFL/Warner Bros. Pictures)

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are ultimate couple goals. Throughout the NFL season, they proved that as the actress/singer supported her fiancé’s football career. Now, the quarterback has shown the same level of support in the lead-up to the release of Sinners by sneaking into the Mexico premiere and then raving about his fiancée's movie during a Bills press conference.

Josh Allen Snuck Into The Mexico Premiere of Sinners

There’s no doubt that Sinners is one of this year's must-see movies in theaters. With Ryan Coogler taking on the horror genre for the first time and a star-studded cast to follow, how could anyone stay away from this one? Josh Allen sure didn't, as his fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld, was one of the main cast members of the period horror flick.

Photos and videos posted by @SteinfeldSource and @allensbeau showed the NFL MVP sneaking into the Mexico premiere of Sinners to support Hailee Steinfeld’s performance. Rocking an all-black look for the occasion, many in the crowd noticed the 6’ 5" quarterback at the celebration for the 2025 movie release.

Photos showed the football player coming out of the car and looking from afar as his partner made her way to the fans. The video showed Allen waving and giving a thumbs up before merrily making his way into the screening to see his soon-to-be wife on the big screen. What a devoted guy he is!

Josh Allen Also Supported Hailee Steinfeld’s Sinners During A Bills Press Conference

Sinners has gotten stellar reviews. The Ryan Coogler flick currently has a wildly impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 98%, and critics are calling it “gory, horny, relevant.” Josh Allen certainly was impressed with what he saw at the Mexico premiere, too, praising the movie and his partner's performance during a Bills press conference:

Yeah, it was awesome. It was a different world, a very cool experience. I'm so excited for her and so proud of her. It's getting some great reviews, it's a fantastic movie. So, go watch it.

Now, that’s a future husband worth keeping!

Like critics said, Michael B. Jordan certainly gave a “nuanced” dual performance, and Delroy Lindo was a real scene-stealer. However, Hailee Steinfeld brought sharp banter and emotional depth into her performance, showing off her range and talents in fantastic ways.

Now, the actress was there when Josh Allen made history as the first Bills quarterback to win NFL MVP, with the recipient ending his speech with a huge dedication to his fiancée. After the True Grit actress took to Instagram to let fans know he’s “MVP Josh Allen,” he sweetly commented on his love for Steinfeld.

With all of the support she’s shown to the Bills player, Allen made it clear that he wants to do the exact same thing for his partner, explaining:

You know, I'm just there trying to support her in whatever way that I can. And that was her moment, and I'm so glad she got to shine.

Michael B. Jordan would agree with Josh Allen’s praise for Hailee Steinfeld. His comments about his co-star’s Sinners performance touched on seeing the Edge of Seventeen star “in a new light” thanks to her character’s “complexity.” So, all around, the actress is getting lots of deserved praise.

It’s clear that the love Josh Allen has for his future wife, Hailee Steinfeld, is so genuine. Plus, the pair's enthusiasm toward supporting each other’s career milestones shows just how committed and supportive they are, which I love to see.

You can show your support for Sinners, too, by seeing it in theaters now.

Carly Levy
Carly Levy
Entertainment Writer

Just your average South Floridian cinephile who believes the pen is mightier than the sword.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

Salem's Lot Has Been Cited As Inspiration For Sinners, But It Weirdly Shares A Lot More In Common With A Different Stephen King Book

While Taylor Swift Reportedly 'Does Not Want To Be Involved' In Blake Lively's Case, A Legal Expert Explained Why She's 'Right In The Middle' Of It

A Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping Character With Deep Ties With Katniss Has Just Been Cast, And I Think They Found The Perfect Person
See more latest
Most Popular
jennifer lawrence the hunger games
A Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping Character With Deep Ties With Katniss Has Just Been Cast, And I Think They Found The Perfect Person
Myha&#039;la Herrold on Black Mirror
Netflix's Ted Sarandos Is Hoping For A Trillion Dollar Valuation (And I Already See The Price Hikes Coming)
Zachary Levi as Shazam in Fury of the Gods
Shazam's Director Opens Up About 'Death Threats' And Why He's Tried Avoiding Big IPs After The DC Franchise
Yelena pointing a gun in the Thunderbolts trailer
Florence Pugh Takes The Corset Trend To A Whole New Level In Long, Cool Black Skirt And Crop Top
From left to right: Taylor Swift looking to her right in The Eras Tour and Blake Lively looking forward in It Ends With Us.
While Taylor Swift Reportedly 'Does Not Want To Be Involved' In Blake Lively's Case, A Legal Expert Explained Why She's 'Right In The Middle' Of It
Close-up of Deadpool pointing to Polaroid picture of all of his friends in Deadpool &amp; Wolverine
While Addressing Possible Deadpool Crossovers, Ryan Reynolds Explained Why His Character Will Never Be An Avenger
Kanye West and Jay-Z split image
Kanye West Blames Jay-Z Lyrics For Why They Haven't Collaborated On Music Since Donda
Dan sitting on couch and smiling in The Conners series finale
‘I’m Old And Resistant To Change.’ John Goodman’s Comments About The Conners Ending Make Me Feel So Bittersweet As A Fan
Ella Rubin as Clover, Michael Cimino as Max, Odessa A&#039;zion as Nina, Ji-young Yoo as Megan, Belmont Cameli as Abel in Until Dawn.
Critics Have Seen Until Dawn. Did They Survive The Night With This ‘Ridiculous Grab-Bag Of Carnage’?
Ryan Reynolds flying as Green Lantern
‘I Saw A Lot Of Money Being Spent.’ Ryan Reynolds Gets Real About Learning What Not To Do On The Set Of Green Lantern