Josh Allen Snuck Into The Mexico Premiere Of Hailee Steinfeld's Sinners, Then Sweetly Supported Her Movie During A Bills Press Conference

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are ultimate couple goals. Throughout the NFL season, they proved that as the actress/singer supported her fiancé’s football career . Now, the quarterback has shown the same level of support in the lead-up to the release of Sinners by sneaking into the Mexico premiere and then raving about his fiancée's movie during a Bills press conference.

Josh Allen Snuck Into The Mexico Premiere of Sinners

There’s no doubt that Sinners is one of this year's must-see movies in theaters . With Ryan Coogler taking on the horror genre for the first time and a star-studded cast to follow, how could anyone stay away from this one? Josh Allen sure didn't, as his fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld, was one of the main cast members of the period horror flick.

Photos and videos posted by @SteinfeldSource and @allensbeau showed the NFL MVP sneaking into the Mexico premiere of Sinners to support Hailee Steinfeld’s performance. Rocking an all-black look for the occasion, many in the crowd noticed the 6’ 5" quarterback at the celebration for the 2025 movie release .

Photos showed the football player coming out of the car and looking from afar as his partner made her way to the fans. The video showed Allen waving and giving a thumbs up before merrily making his way into the screening to see his soon-to-be wife on the big screen. What a devoted guy he is!

Josh Allen Also Supported Hailee Steinfeld’s Sinners During A Bills Press Conference

Sinners has gotten stellar reviews. The Ryan Coogler flick currently has a wildly impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 98%, and critics are calling it “gory, horny, relevant.” Josh Allen certainly was impressed with what he saw at the Mexico premiere, too, praising the movie and his partner's performance during a Bills press conference :

Yeah, it was awesome. It was a different world, a very cool experience. I'm so excited for her and so proud of her. It's getting some great reviews, it's a fantastic movie. So, go watch it.

Now, that’s a future husband worth keeping!

Like critics said, Michael B. Jordan certainly gave a “nuanced” dual performance , and Delroy Lindo was a real scene-stealer . However, Hailee Steinfeld brought sharp banter and emotional depth into her performance, showing off her range and talents in fantastic ways.

Now, the actress was there when Josh Allen made history as the first Bills quarterback to win NFL MVP, with the recipient ending his speech with a huge dedication to his fiancée. After the True Grit actress took to Instagram to let fans know he’s “MVP Josh Allen,” he sweetly commented on his love for Steinfeld.

With all of the support she’s shown to the Bills player, Allen made it clear that he wants to do the exact same thing for his partner, explaining:

You know, I'm just there trying to support her in whatever way that I can. And that was her moment, and I'm so glad she got to shine.

Michael B. Jordan would agree with Josh Allen’s praise for Hailee Steinfeld. His comments about his co-star’s Sinners performance touched on seeing the Edge of Seventeen star “in a new light” thanks to her character’s “complexity.” So, all around, the actress is getting lots of deserved praise.

It’s clear that the love Josh Allen has for his future wife, Hailee Steinfeld, is so genuine. Plus, the pair's enthusiasm toward supporting each other’s career milestones shows just how committed and supportive they are, which I love to see.

You can show your support for Sinners, too, by seeing it in theaters now.