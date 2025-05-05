I'm Loving All The Last Of Us Fans' Glowing Reactions To Ellie And Dina's Big Episode, And I Think Isabela Merced Explained Their Relationship Perfectly

Spoilers below for anyone who hasn’t yet watched The Last of Us’ latest episode on HBO or streamed it with a Max subscription, so be warned!

After setting up Ellie and Dina’s screen-perfect dance and kiss in The Last of Us’ Season 2 premiere, and then pitting them against the life-changing tragedy of Joel’s murder (with Dina swapped in for Tommy in the TV series), co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann thankfully cemented their romantic relationship with this cycle’s fourth installment. And yes, that came complete with a tweaked version of the video game’s sex scene that fans were disappointed didn’t happen when Eugene’s grow room was introduced.

Suffice to say, the HBO series’ fanbase was up in arms in the best ways possible during and after watching “Day One” play out (which I did while live-blogging the ep) with all manner of hot and bothered reactions to the live-action characters’ bonding and then some. And the fact that their late-night loving was prefaced by Dina’s pregnancy reveal only made it more meaningful. At least to me. Let’s see what others had to say about it all.

The Last Of Us Fans React To 'Dellie' And That Sex Scene

Despite giving audiences plenty of moments that come straight out of the video game, HBO's The Last of Us held off on Ellie and Dina consummating their romantic connection until the pair reached the all-important theater that serves as a key hub in the source material. But after all the stress of Ellie having to explain her immunity, and Dina coping with that reality, it felt like the perfect time for the characters to engage in whatever kind of relief was available. Which, at that point, was some lustful smooching as they rounded second base.

Not that this series went all hardcore with graphic nudity the way that Bella Ramsey's former HBO series Game of Thrones did for years on end. But that didn't stop fans from reacting in huge ways to it all, as seen below, starting with a cheeky post from Max.

Pride month came early. #TheLastOfUs - @Max

THE DELLIE MOMENT WE’VE BEEN WAITING FOR #thelastofus - @kateofbish

Finally Dina she’s all yours #TheLastOfUs - @LegendaryKay__

ELLIE AND DINA BOOMBAYAH - @JinxLovesKpop

put this on my fucking grave oh my goddd #thelastofus - @jamiesfleurs

Now, I'm not exactly sure how a televised sex scene could properly be put onto a fan's grave, at least at our current point in history where tombstones don't come equipped with media players. But I kinda like the idea of someone leaving a cell phone atop the grave with that scene playing in a loop. Probably best to leave the sound off.

Also, I kinda left out the more extreme posts where fans inserted themselves into the action instead of one of the characters, or where the sex was championed outside of the context of the characters' relationship. I obviously also avoided giving haters any attention, since they can all make time for themselves.

But outside the scope of carnal stress relief, viewers were also vocal about the ups and downs that took place during Dina and Ellie's trip to Seattle, from the aforementioned reveal to the TV station sequence to Ellie seemingly sacrificing herself. Along with a hefty dose of unbridled adoration for Isabela Merced in general.

“Holy shit…I’m going to be a dad!” Ellie’s reaction on knowing Dina’s pregnant being more sympathetic, understanding and excited as opposed to the game was a heartwarming change that I enjoyed #Dellie - @bigdogXVI

isabela merced has been crushing it as dina since episode 1, but episode 4 is HER episode. every nuanced look, every piece of dialogue, everything she has poured into this character has been amazing to watch. this was THE dina episode and she nailed it. i'm so happy #thelastofus - @noradominick

#TheLastOfUs S2E4 is powerful and storytelling at its finest. Bella and Isabelas give their best performance thus far which is saying something. Issac was really intense and better in one scene alone than he was in the whole game. The subway was incredible, the action was intense. The TV station atmosphere was great but could have used more. Loved what they did with the Immune and pregnancy reveal. Very beautiful. A couple changes idk if I liked as much like Dina going off with Ellie on her journey at the end of the episode although yes it makes sense for the show and makes it compelling. - @WesleyW606

I believe the casting of #TheLastOfUs has been outstanding all around. But Isabela as Dina has been breathtaking. She enhances every scene. Absolutely a joy to watch. - @DaBaba85

i was surprised by how well the show handled dina finding out ellie is immune. ellie putting her arm in front of dina so she got bit instead was sooo good. #TheLastofUs - @razzelrocks

And I'd be remiss if I didn't also share a little love for Bella Ramsey and their applause worthy performance of A-ha's "Take On Me," a scene whose impact definitely rivaled that of the game.

Bella's amazing vocals. Isabela's genuine infatuation. The gorgeous lighting. Baby, they nailed this scene. #TheLastOfUs - @MyersFTW

Bella Ramsey did phenomenal doing Take On Me 🎸🥹 #TheLastofUs - @DomTheBombYT

So. Much. Love. And it's all deserved, at least in my book. Now let's check out what one-half of that beloved coupling had to say about it all.

(Image credit: HBO)

Isabela Merced Explains Dina And Ellie's Relationship Equation And Reacts To Sex Scene

Isabela Merced has been talking proudly about The Last of Us’ second season for a long time now, and was seemingly referring to this particular episode when saying that fans would be tweeting heavily about a particular scene. And it sounds like she’s all-in on continuing to develop all the Dellie vibes. Speaking with THR, Merced shared her explanation for why Dina and Ellie are so compatible, saying:

Just like with any great couple, they are similar in the right ways and then they are different in the right ways. There are similarities that bring them together, but their differences keep them together because they compensate for what the other lacks. Dina is the brains and Ellie is the brawn, and this this operation wouldn’t work if they weren’t together. Also, what keeps them together is the need for vengeance for Joel’s death and there’s a lot of guilt there too.

According to Merced, Dina feels guilt about things going down exactly the way they did, and feels that her character could have changed something that might have led to an outcome where Joel wasn't murdered. Alas, such regrets don't have a home in the post-apocalypse.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the actress also has very high regard for her and Bella Ramsey's sex scene, and shared why she thought it was hot in and of itself. As she put it:

I think they did it really tastefully. The intimacy coordinator was phenomenal. But also, this is a really necessary step in their relationship. It’s also just like really hot to me because it’s like the culmination of all of these feelings and secrets all just being let out in one moment. It may seem passionate and in-the-moment, but it was really calculated, and we were really intentional about every single thing that was a part of that sequence, because we wanted to make sure none of the characters were doing anything that was out of character.

If it wasn't the most natural turn of events, that's probably because discoveries about immunity and pregnancy aren't the most natural ways to get one's libido revved up and rolling. Dina's pregnancy admission being followed by love and passion is a direct flip from how it played out in the game, with Ellie's reaction being far colder, to the point where she called Dina a burden for being a liability.

Learn where The Last of Us will go next when Episode 5 hits HBO on Sunday, May 11, with just three more eps left to hit the 2025 TV schedule.