Taika Waititi Confirms When Thor: Love And Thunder Will Begin Filming

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently in stasis, as we're in the month between Phases Three and Four. The next slate of movies will begin with Black Widow, but there are plenty of highly anticipated projects coming to both the big and small screen. Chief among them is Thor: Love and Thunder, with Taika Waititi returning to direct the sequel to Ragnarok. Waititi's movie Jojo Rabbit has gotten a whopping six Oscar nominations, and now he's confirmed when the fourth Thor movie will finally begin filming.
Taika Waititi has had a busy year, between releasing Jojo Rabbit and directing/writing his upcoming sports movie Next Goal Wins. As such, he hasn't really done a ton of work on Thor: Love and Thunder, despite being asked in just about every interview he does. But now the filmmaker has revealed when he'll jump back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, saying:
I've just finished shooting this film, a sports film with Michael Fassbender. In August, I start shooting another Thor film.
Well, that's seems crystal clear. It looks like production for Thor: Love and Thunder will definitely begin this coming August. In the meantime, Taika Waititi can develop and write the upcoming superhero movie, which will feature the return of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster.
Taika Waititi's comments to The Wrap are sure to excite Marvel fans, who are eager for the quirky and visionary director to return to the Thor franchise. He'll break new ground in the process, as it's the first time a Marvel hero has been given a fourth solo flick. Considering Thor's arc throughout Ragnarok, Infinity War, and Endgame, it seems like the God of Thunder's story could go seemingly anywhere.
Thor: Love and Thunder will catch up with the title character after he left New Asgard to Valkyrie, and departed for space with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was delayed due to James Gunn's temporary firing, Taika Waititi will have to decide if/how to make Thor part ways with the motley team.
What's more, the fourth Thor movie will see the return of Natalie Portman. Portman starred in the first two movies, playing Thor's love interest Jane Foster, an astrophysicist who unknowingly gets involved in Asgard's conflicts. But she's been noticeably absent since Thor: The Dark World, as the couple broke up off screen. She'll somehow wield Mjolnir and become Mighty Thor in the movie, although it's unclear how. It should also be interesting to see how Taika Waititi handles Thor's weight gain, and whether or not Bro Thor remains in Love and Thunder.
Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set to arrive in theaters on November 5th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.