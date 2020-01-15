Taika Waititi Confirms When Thor: Love And Thunder Will Begin Filming

What's more, the fourth Thor movie will see the return of Natalie Portman. Portman starred in the first two movies, playing Thor's love interest Jane Foster, an astrophysicist who unknowingly gets involved in Asgard's conflicts. But she's been noticeably absent since Thor: The Dark World, as the couple broke up off screen. She'll somehow wield Mjolnir and become Mighty Thor in the movie, although it's unclear how. It should also be interesting to see how Taika Waititi handles Thor's weight gain, and whether or not Bro Thor remains in Love and Thunder.