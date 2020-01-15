Doug Liman Teases A Super Complicated Story For The Edge Of Tomorrow Sequel Live Die Repeat And Repeat

As you can see, there is clearly a lot of brainstorming going on by Doug Liman and company on Live Die Repeat and Repeat. They are basically running out of space and have used up at least three whole whiteboards to map out the story of the film and that’s just what we can see. There are walls in this room that we can’t even see in this picture that might also feature whiteboards covered in red and black ink, a sprawling and convoluted roadmap of where this sequel will take us.