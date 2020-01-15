John Cena Says He Was ‘Blown Away’ By The Suicide Squad’s Script

Leave a Comment
The DC live-action universe has had a fascinating tenure in theaters. After stumbling during its infancy, Warner Bros. seems to have hit its stride with its own comic book universe. There are a ton of exciting projects coming down the pipeline, chief among them being James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. The acclaimed Guardians of the Galaxy director will helm the pseudo sequel, with an all-star cast. John Cena is one among the list of names, and he was "blown away" by Gunn's script for the upcoming blockbuster.
James Gunn is both directing and writing The Suicide Squad, and it sounds like he's having a great time working with the ensemble cast. Gunn had his pick of DC projects, and he's especially interested in the villain-centric property. John Cena has a mysterious role in the movie, and recently praised the the blockbuster's script, saying:
I was blown away. The first 10 pages [are] like a movie in itself. It’s really, really special.
Well, that's certainly exciting. It looks like James Gunn will come in swinging with The Suicide Squad. The first 10 pages of the script felt like a movie to John Cena. That was his reaction to simply reading the script, so it should be doubly thrilling once that sequence is on film.
John Cena's comments to Collider are sure to make the wait for The Suicide Squad all the more excruciating. Given how popular the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is, cinephiles are eager to see what James Gunn will bring to the DC Extended Universe. While most of the characters and the overall plot are a complete mystery, clearly Gunn's script for the villain-centric blockbuster will bring something special to the table.
The Suicide Squad is especially puzzling because of its connection (or lack thereof) to David Ayer's original Suicide Squad. While the movie is not a direct sequel, it will feature a handful of familiar faces, with actors Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney reprising their roles for James Gunn's upcoming blockbuster. While it was reported to be a reboot, it appears t be a mixture between that and a more traditional sequel.
Regardless, James Gunn is a director who is known for making his point of view especially connected to his projects. His sense of humor, music, and even dance moves have been added to the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. He's also proven his ability to balance a scrappy cast of unknown characters, making him the perfect filmmaker to helm The Suicide Squad.
I'm especially eager to see which characters ultimately make their way onto the titular squad. James Gunn will likely pick some obscure ones, as made evident by the few newcomers we know about. For instance, both Polka-Dot Man and Ratcatcher will appear, played by David Dastmalchian and Daniela Melchior respectively. There's been plenty of rumors about who the rest of the cast may be playing, but James Gunn and company have been keeping a lid on the movie's secrets.
The Suicide Squad will arrive in theaters on August 6, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.