6 Oscar Nominations Jordan Peele's Us Should Have Gotten

Best Picture

Last, but certainly not the least, Us really should've gotten a nod for Best Picture. Without naming any names, I can say for certain there are a few movies up for the honor that I enjoyed a whole lot less than Jordan Peele's horror romp and felt much more influential on the whole. Us was a story unlike a lot of what came out this year, and unless a sequel ever comes about, it's unlikely we'll see anything quite like it in the near future.