John Cena Credits Dwayne Johnson For Changing The Game For Wrestlers In Hollywood

With the path paved for him, John Cena has certainly done a lot to take advantage, and has an exciting upcoming slate of projects to show for it. In addition to voicing a heat-loving polar bear named Yoshi in Dolittle, he is also set to join two franchises in the next couple years – both of which coincidentally also have Dwayne Johnson engaged in the continuity. The first is Fast & Furious 9 – which, of course, is part of the series that gave us Luke Hobbs – and next year we’ll get to see him as one of the stars in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad (and hopefully we’ll someday get the opportunity to see his character, Peacemaker, face off against Johnson’s Black Adam.