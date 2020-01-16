Robert Downey Jr. Explains Why Marvel Writers Are So Effective

And while probably not intentional, this same idea also sort of works when crossing between writers and directors on other franchises. The writers of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame Christopher Markus and Steephen McFeely, have spoken about how movies like Thor: Ragnarok forced them to take a different approach to Thor than what was being initially planned. Because not every movie can take everything that's going to come later into account, there are going to be points where somebody is going to have to find a creative way to get a character from where they are to where they need to be.