Walt Disney World Is Adding Three New Musical Films To Epcot

These new films are only the beginning of the major transformation that Epcot is receiving. The entire front half of the park, currently known as Future World, is undergoing a massive change to a series of smaller pavilions that will include major new attractions like the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster and the Journey of Water experience themed after Moana. Epcot will will look like a very different park when it's all said and done, which is exciting for many Walt Disney World fans, even if they're also sad to see the familiar go.