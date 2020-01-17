Red Guardian: What We Know About David Harbour's Black Widow Character From The Comics

In 2011, Alexi Shostakov was revamped as Ronin, an assassin whose identity, like Red Guardian, has been shared among multiple owners since its 2005 debut, including Hawkeye himself, Clint Barton, as seen in Jeremy Renner’s portrayal in Avengers: Endgame. Alexi is revealed as the third person to bear the Ronin title when he comes to blows with Hawkeye and Black Widow (this guy can’t catch a break when it comes to awkward run-ins with the ex-wife) when the murder of a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent sends them to Japan to find the base of operations for the Dark Ocean Society, now led by a new Ronin who turns out to be Alexi.