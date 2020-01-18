Bad Boys For Life Has Many F-Bombs But Way Less Than Bad Boys 2

Also, full disclosure: even high character human beings as brilliant as CinemaBlend employees zone out every once in awhile. To be honest, I just assumed this was going to happen and then we were going to have to either average the two numbers or I’d need to decide which person was less prone to distraction and trust them. Unfortunately, you can’t average 47 and 48 and get a round number (blame math), and I don’t want to admit which of these people I trust more. Plus, we all know what’s actually going to happen. The movie is going to come out on Blu-ray, someone is going to watch with subtitles, count like 53 because random henchmen swore in a barely audible tone in the background and then they’re gonna return to this article to yell at us in the comment section. So, here’s a preemptive middle finger to that guy, which does NOT count as an f-bomb.