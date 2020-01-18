Bad Boys For Life Changed A Major Scene From The Trailer And We Have No Clue Why

Whereas flying through a sandy beach in Miami is not only more comedic, but it also means there’s less of a chance that onlookers could be harmed. Thus, Mike is still seen as the more irresponsible half of the Bad Boys team, but not in a way that would make him look like a dick. A factor that is important when taking into account just how far his character goes in the name of justice and vengeance as Bad Boys For Life continues its course.