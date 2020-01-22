Wolfsbane: What To Know About Maisie Williams' New Mutants Character

The Many Forms And Powers of Wolfsbane

Maisie Williams’ The New Mutants role has an exciting skillset as Wolfsbane. Although she doesn’t quite have the instincts of a wolf, she has the speed and power of one. Unlike a werewolf, she can turn into the form of a wolf at her own will and even into a middle form – kind of in the vein of Bruce Banner’s “Professor Hulk” or “Smart Hulk” recently seen in Avengers: Endgame. This middle form is the best of both worlds for her character, since she has some extra abilities as a hybrid of both forms. She can see in ultraviolet, infrared spectrums, lift a ton of weight and heal regeneratively.