Black Widow Has Added A Two-Time Oscar Winner

MCU movie scores can be a mixed back. Some, like Alan Silvestri’s work on the first Avengers movie, can be incredibly memorable, while others have been rather forgettable. Given his bonafides, I’d like to think that Alexandre Desplat’s Black Widow score will fall into the former category, but we’ll have to wait and see. Who knows, maybe he could follow in the footsteps of Black Panther’s Ludwig Göransson and take home another Academy Award for Best Original Score for Marvel.