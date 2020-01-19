Spider-Man 3: Here's When And Where Tom Holland's Movie Will Film

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving ahead with its fourth phase of projects, as May’s Black Widow will bring audiences back to the world that last year’s Avengers: Endgame made some pretty significant changes to. Possibly one of the most anticipated movies in this new era of the MCU, the third entry in the Spider-Man: Homecoming franchise is set to head into production within this year.
And now, we have specifics on not only when, but where this new movie is going to be filmed. Per recently obtained information, the latest film to be called Spider-Man 3 will be operating on the following schedule and itinerary:
Per Comicbook.com, which apparently got the inside line, the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to start filming in July 2020 and production is expected to run through November 2020. The movie is expected to visit some interesting locations for production: Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, and Iceland.
For the most part, seeing Tom Holland’s third outing as Peter Parker is going to some pretty standard locations to film. But when you get past the usual suspects of Atlanta, New York, and Los Angeles, there’s a pretty exciting change of pace coming down the road.
As you’ve undoubtedly read, done a double take, and read again, Spider-Man 3 is going on the road to good old Iceland within the year.
No further details are available, unsurprisingly, but the possibilities are pretty endless when thinking about what this new locale could give the Spider-Man universe in its third Marvel Cinematic Universe entry. In other words, you’re not alone in thinking that Iceland’s wide open spaces could be a good place for Kraven the Hunter to finally become part of the MCU, allowing our Sinister Six dreams to take one step closer to becoming a reality.
It should also be noted that thanks to Quentin Beck/Mysterio outing Peter Parker as Spider-Man at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Iceland might not be standing in for another piece of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It could be that the beauties of this Nordic country will provide a welcomed respite for the loads of attention Peter has probably suffered since being announced as New York’s webslinger at large.
Should that be the case, starting off Spider-Man 3 with a story showing our hero in seclusion could be an exciting hook for the return of Tom Holland and the presumed return of director Jon Watts. But again, this is all speculation of what could actually happen in the near future, and nothing is confirmed just yet.
The world of post-Endgame Marvel Studios movies is just starting to be unveiled in front of the public, and we won’t see the first cinematic efforts towards that end until Black Widow starts weaving this brand new web of excitement. Knowing that Spider-Man 3 not only awaits with a new title, and some Icelandic-bound scenery that hints towards something big and exciting, is a good feeling to keep in mind in these early phases.
Spider-Man 3 is scheduled for release on July 16, 2021. But that’s not the next step in the MCU, as you’ll see when you check out the schedule for Phase 4 and 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.